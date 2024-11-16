TPCC president challenges BRS for debate on government performance

HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud predicted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) might cease to exist in Telangana by the next Assembly elections.

He accused BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of leaving the State in debt after 10 years of ‘misrule’, claiming there was no significant development during his tenure.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from the erstwhile Warangal in Hanamkonda on Saturday, Mr. Goud alleged that BRS only focused on benefiting KCR’s family while neglecting the State’s progress. He criticised BRS leaders for failing to introspect even after their defeat in the Assembly elections and challenged them to a discussion on the comparative performance of current Congress and previous BRS governments.

Highlighting Congress’ achievements, Mr. Goud stated that the Revanth Reddy government had provided 50,000 government jobs in nine months, compared to what he claimed were 50,000 jobs created by BRS in 10 years. He reiterated that Congress prioritises governance for all sections of the society and accused the BJP of divisive politics in Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Warangal on November 19,as part of the Congress-led government’s Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations, he said and emphasised Warangal’s pivotal role in Congress’ victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. He called upon party workers to ensure the event’s success, expecting one lakh women to attend.

During the coordination meeting, attended by prominent leaders such as Ministers Konda Surekha, D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with MLAs and public representatives, Mr. Goud announced plans to revive the Musi River, emphasising Congress’ commitment to holistic development.

The TPCC president said that the CM would explain the Congress government’s achievements over the last 11 months during his address at a massive meeting of women during his Warangal visit.