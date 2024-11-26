TPCC president accuses BJP of undermining Constitution

HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to subvert the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution to impose its own ideologies.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day on Tuesday, Mr. Goud emphasised the importance of equal rights enshrined in the Constitution, and charged the BJP with seeking to gain political mileage by inciting religious sentiments and undermining democratic principles.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has consistently advocated for implementation of constitutional principles. We are demanding a nationwide caste census to achieve social equality,” he said.

He said that the Congress is committed to preserving democracy, ensuring equal rights, and promoting inclusivity. “Through initiatives like the caste census, we aim to distribute the benefits of the Constitution equitably among all citizens,” he added.

‘Save Democracy’

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao also addressed the gathering, echoing concerns about the BJP’s alleged attempts to alter the Constitution. Highlighting socio-economic disparities, he announced a programme titled ’Save Democracy’, which will be held at Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi on December 1. The programme aims at garnering support for protecting the rights of Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities while demanding justice for marginalised communities.

“The Modi government appears more focused on benefiting corporate companies than addressing the socio-economic inequalities faced by millions,” said Mr. Rao, stressing on the need for urgent action to safeguard the social, economic, and political principles of the Constitution.

