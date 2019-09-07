TPCC plans to intensify struggles on people’s issues

The core committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to intensify struggles against the government inaction on various problems being faced by people in the State by forming committees to mobilise people’s support and opinion.

The decision was taken at the committee meeting held here on Saturday. It was attended by AICC general secretary incharge of party affairs in Telangana R.C. Khuntia, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Saleem Ahmed, party senior leaders, including T. Jeevan Reddy, Md. Ali Shabbir, and several others.

It is understood that the committee had decided to take the issues of severe shortage of urea and carving of images of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS party symbol car and on several government schemes on the stone pillars being readied for Yadadri temple deep into people by taking up various protest programmes.

Uranium exploration

The committee also expressed concern over the uranium exploration undermining people’s opposition and threat to the existence of green cover and the primitive tribe Chenchus in the Nallamala forests spread across several districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

It is stated that the committee has also decided to have an action plan for enrolment of new party membership.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Khuntia demanded that uranium exploration in the Nallamala forest range be stopped immediately. Deploring the carving of images of KCR, his party symbol and government schemes, the AICC general secretary said it was unacceptable in every measure. He alleged that the State government was neglecting people’s problems such as urea shortage, outbreak of seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and viral fever and other core issues.

Stating that the Congress party was all prepared to face municipal elections whenever they were held, Mr. Khuntia said the party would also organise 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on a grand scale across the State.