TPCC panel seeks action against Rajagopal Reddy

Taking a serious view of the anti-party utterances by party MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the TPCC disciplinary action committee on Monday sought high command’s intervention to initiate action against him.

Two-days after Mr. Reddy openly said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only alternative to the TRS at this present juncture and the Congress has no future in the State, the party leadership decided to initiate action against him.

On Monday, the disciplinary panel headed by M. Kodanda Reddy and comprising Shyam Mohan, B. Kamalakar Rao and Srinivas Rao and others met at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss on taking action. All the statements issued by Mr. Reddy recently including the latest one were looked into.

Dossier sent

News clippings of the media reports and video recording of his statement were sent to the high command demanding action against him. “As he is an MLA, the panel sought direction from the high command to proceed further,” a senior TPCC functionary and member of the panel told The Hindu on Monday night.

The panel noted that this was not the first time that the Komatireddy brothers had launched a tirade against the party leadership. Ahead of the Assembly elections last year, they had levelled serious allegations against the leadership and derided the State leaders. They had not spared the AICC in charge of the State R.C.Khuntia too, the panel member remarked.

High command

The letter to the high command gave three options, seeking an explanation, expelling him outright or summoning him before the disciplinary panel and taking action instantly.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Reddy’s utterances in the recent past clearly hinted at his leaning towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Not only that he has been trying to woo other Congress leaders too into the BJP fold if his telephonic talk with another legislator, Sangareddy MLA Toorpu Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday is any indication.