TPCC meet mulls strategy, candidate selection for Huzurabad

HYDERABAD

30 August 2021 20:27 IST

Former Minister Konda Surekha among probables shortlisted

A meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held here on Monday has discussed the strategy for the byelection to Huzurabad Assembly Constituency as also the selection of the party candidate.

The meeting chaired by AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore was attended by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working presidents J. Geetha Reddy, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, M. Mahesh Kumar Goud and Md. Azharuddin, senior leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, M. Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yaskhi, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, A. Maheshwar Reddy, J. Kusum Kumar and others.

It is learnt that the meeting has shortlisted about half-a-dozen names for the party’s candidature for Huzurabad, including former minister Konda Surekha, and would seek opinion of the district leaders first before taking the names to the notice of the party high command. The names of party leaders such as K. Satyanarayana, Krishna Reddy, P. Ramesh and others were said to be among those shortlisted.

Advertising

Advertising

Giving the details about the meeting Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the selection of the party candidate would be crystallised after taking the opinion of the Karimnagar district leaders as also the TPCC seniors. The opinion collection about the candidature was expected to go till September 10 and the finalisation could take place only after that. A few leaders of the party had suggested fielding only a local candidate in Huzurabad, he noted.

He stated that Huzurabad would throw a surprising result in the triangular contest between Congress, TRS and BJP as the people had made up their mind to register their discontent against the State and Central governments for their anti-people decisions, laws and programmes.

Stating that the party meeting had decided to continue the Dalita, Girijana Dandora meets till September 17, the TPCC working president said Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge would attend the last meeting likely to be held in Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, the meeting also adopted a resolution hailing the services of former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy to the party for nearly six-and-a-half years. Along with Mr. Uttam Reddy, another former TPCC president Mr. Lakshmaiah and former working president Mr. Kusum Kumar were felicitated by Mr. Manickam Tagore.