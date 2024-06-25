TPCC leader Niranjan demands apology from Modi over leaky roof of Ayodhya temple  

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G. Niranjan has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the public for reported rainwater leakage in the Ayodhya Ram shrine.

In a press note issued here on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that the issue was disclosed by the temple’s head priest, Acharya Jitender Das, revealing that rainwater is seeping in front of the Ram Lalla statue, where priests and VIPs gather for darshan. He alleged that negligence in the temple’s construction and inadequate drainage arrangements had caused the problem. He accused Mr. Modi of prioritising political gains over quality construction.

