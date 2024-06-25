GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TPCC leader Niranjan demands apology from Modi over leaky roof of Ayodhya temple  

Published - June 25, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G. Niranjan has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the public for reported rainwater leakage in the Ayodhya Ram shrine.

In a press note issued here on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that the issue was disclosed by the temple’s head priest, Acharya Jitender Das, revealing that rainwater is seeping in front of the Ram Lalla statue, where priests and VIPs gather for darshan. He alleged that negligence in the temple’s construction and inadequate drainage arrangements had caused the problem. He accused Mr. Modi of prioritising political gains over quality construction.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.