TPCC leader hits out at Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary G.Niranjan on Monday hit back at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for his utterances against former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

At a press conference here at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Niranjan said it was ridiculous on the part of Mr. Singh to have remarked that Mr. Gandhi had quit his post unable to handle the party leadership.

The TPCC leader said Congress was not disappointed by one or two setbacks and added that the BJP leadership was known to belittle their rivals. The Congress leader said Mr. Gandhi did not get perturbed when he was called names by none other than the Prime Minister.

Toured country

He pointed out that the Congress leader had toured the entire country and interacted with cadre, leaders and common man to know their problems. He had resigned owning responsibility for the poll debacle, which was the right decision.

The Youth Congress in the State has demanded that 40 % of the tickets in the municipal elections should be allocated to the youth leaders. YC president M. Anil Kumar in a letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy sought representation for the cadres in the proposed district Congress committees. He lamented that that the YC leaders were ignored during the recent general elections but warned that if they were not given importance they would take drastic decision.