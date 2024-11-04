TPCC leader Charan Yadav thanks govt for declaring Sadar Sammelan a State festival

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Charan Koushik Yadav expressed gratitude to the State government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, for officially recognising Sadar Sammelan as a State festival. He also extended thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud for their support in institutionalising the festival.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Mr. Yadav stated that this recognition reinforces the community’s confidence in the current administration. He highlighted that despite the festival’s 78-year history, no previous government had accorded it official status. He recalled that Mr. Revanth Reddy had made this announcement during the Sadar celebrations held at Narayanaguda’s YMCA grounds while the Congress party was in the Opposition.

According to a Government Order, the Commissioner of GHMC and District Collectors (excluding Hyderabad district) are directed to arrange Sadar Sammelan annually. The Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department has been tasked with overseeing the celebrations and managing associated expenditures.