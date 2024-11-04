GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TPCC leader Charan Yadav thanks govt for declaring Sadar Sammelan a State festival

Published - November 04, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana government has recognised Sadar Sammelan as a State festival. File

Telangana government has recognised Sadar Sammelan as a State festival. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Charan Koushik Yadav expressed gratitude to the State government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, for officially recognising Sadar Sammelan as a State festival. He also extended thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud for their support in institutionalising the festival.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Mr. Yadav stated that this recognition reinforces the community’s confidence in the current administration. He highlighted that despite the festival’s 78-year history, no previous government had accorded it official status. He recalled that Mr. Revanth Reddy had made this announcement during the Sadar celebrations held at Narayanaguda’s YMCA grounds while the Congress party was in the Opposition.

According to a Government Order, the Commissioner of GHMC and District Collectors (excluding Hyderabad district) are directed to arrange Sadar Sammelan annually. The Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department has been tasked with overseeing the celebrations and managing associated expenditures.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:09 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.