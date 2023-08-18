TPCC launches process for candidates’ selection, releases application form

August 18, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday announced the commencement of process for selection of party candidates for the coming Assembly elections and released the proforma of the application form.

After a meeting attended by senior leaders of the party and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy asked the aspirants and senior leaders not to give statements in the mediate about “getting assurance” or “confirmation of ticket”, stating that it was only the central election committee of the AICC that would finalise and announce the candidates.

Applications received from aspirants would be screened by the pradesh election committee and forwarded to the State screening committee. Then the shortlisted applications would be given for survey to assess the winnability of aspirants. The aspirants’ work in party programmes too would be given weightage while forwarding the list of aspirants with their pros and cons to the central election committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked party leaders to put a stop to the talk of assurance/finalisation of ticket as it would create confusion among party ranks and people.

The TPCC fixed the cost of application at ₹25,000 for SC and ST aspirants and ₹50,000 for others. The amount has to be paid in the form of a demand draft at the time of submitting the application. The eight-page application form will collect information on aspirant’s participation in elections at different levels and their role in the party programmes, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.