TPCC issues show-cause notice to Feroz Khan

Telangana Congress has issued a show-cause notice to its leader Feroz Khan for his alleged remarks with a Television channel on the number of votes that Congress was likely to poll in the next Assembly elections.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) Chairman of TPCC, G. Chinna Reddy said in the letter that despite the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy clearly stating that the party would poll 90 lakh votes with 45 lakh registered digital membership Mr. Feroz Khan differed with the numbers while speaking to a television channel .

Mr. Chinna Reddy said that the party had been cautioning the leaders not to go to press with their grievances and raise them on the party platforms. However, Mr. Feroz Khan’s comments were likely to damage the interests of the party and he should give a reply on why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him. Mr. Khan contested as the party candidate for the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency.