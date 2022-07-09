TPCC extends Rythu Rachhabanda to propagate Warangal Declaration

July 09, 2022 22:13 IST

Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on tribals fighting for podu lands

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to extend the Rythu Rachhabanda programme to propagate the Warangal (Rythu) Declaration of the party announced by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and attended by AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working president of TPCC and AICC secretaries from the State. According to party leaders, the interaction programme with farmers has been completed in 70% of villages in the State so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giving details of the meeting, working president of TPCC M. Mahesh Kumar Goud said farmers in the State were unable to get support price to any of their produce and on an average three farmers and two unemployed youths were ending lives in Telangana every day due distress caused by indebtedness, family problems, unremunerative farming and lack of employment opportunities. Except for TRS leaders, nobody was getting any ‘justice’ in the State, he alleged.

He stated that Mr. Rahul Gandhi would be visiting the State again and announce a declaration for unemployed youth on the lines of rythu declaration announced at the May 6 Warangal meet. The rythu declaration was already being discussed at village level and based on the DCCs’ request the programme was being extended.

The TPCC working president said the two declarations would be included in the Congress manifesto for the next Assembly elections and they would mobilise people’s support against corruption of the TRS Government. He alleged that the TRS leaders had looted public money in the name of execution of irrigation projects and Mission Bhagiratha.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rahul Gandhi took to a social media platform to condemn the attack on tribal communities fighting for their rights on land. He accused the K. Chandrasekhar Rao Government of going back on transferring ‘podu’ land rights to all eligible ‘adivasis’. The Congress would be with the tribal communities for their “jal-jungle-zameen” fight.

Chairman of the Telangana Kisan Congress S. Anvesh Reddy said instead of giving pattas of podu lands to tribal communities the TRS Government was trying to suppress them with police power. He demanded that the government stop attacks on podu farmers and give land rights to them.