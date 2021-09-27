TPCC demands repeal of anti-farmer laws, cut in fuel prices

Revanth Reddy leads Bharat Bandh protest in Telangana; He accuses KCR of attracting youth to alcohol by pushing up sales

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has criticised the double standards of TRS over the three controversial farm laws enacted by Centre citing the party’s opposition to them and, yet, not participating in the bandh on Monday.

He cited the example of Minister K.T. Rama Rao saying the TRS party was against the laws and sought to know why TRS was not participating in the bandh, if the party was sincerely opposing them. On one hand, TRS was enacting the drama of rivalry with the BJP in Telangana, on the other, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was enjoying dinner with Mr. Modi in New Delhi.

Speaking to media persons after his arrest by the police near Uppal Bus Depot when he was participating in the Bharat Bandh, he said more than 400 farmers had lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws for the last 10 months.

He mentioned that the TRS leaders had participated in only one protest against the farm laws in December 2020. Later, TRS had entered into a secret deal with BJP to suppress farmers’ agitation, he alleged. The implementation of controversial farm laws would lead to the creation of artificial scarcity of food grains and other products by private companies, he noted.

He accused the TRS government of attracting youth to alcohol by pushing up liquor sales indiscriminately.