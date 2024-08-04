ADVERTISEMENT

TPCC dares KTR for debate on job calendar  

Published - August 04, 2024 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC leaders addressing the press meet at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

 

TPCC spokesperson Md. Riyaz criticised BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao for his remarks on the release of the job calendar and the recruitment process initiated by the Revanth Reddy government. He challenged Mr. Rao to a public discussion at any government library on the issue of job recruitment. 

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Riyaz accused the BRS of attempting to politicise the Congress government’s efforts for political gains. He pointed out that the BRS had failed to fulfil its promise of job creation. “We fought for a separate State to secure our rightful share of water, funds, and jobs. However, the BRS government has neglected these issues over the past decade,” he stated, questioning why the BRS had not released a job calendar. “The credit for filling 30,000 jobs in seven months goes to our Congress government,” he added. 

Another TPCC spokesperson, Chanagani Dayakar, claimed that the TGPSC would announce the number of vacancies, and criticised Mr. Rao for his lack of understanding regarding the job recruitment process. He further stated that the establishment of the Skill University would create numerous job opportunities for unemployed youth. 

Party leader Badugula Lingaiah Yadav emphasised that the release of the job calendar would ensure transparency in the recruitment process. 

