TPCC chief vows to expose landgrabbers, confident of party sweep in GHMC polls 

Published - October 16, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has announced that the names of those who encroached on government land will be disclosed soon. He expressed confidence in his party’s prospects in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, asserting that the Congress would secure “100% of the seats.”

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan after a meeting with the party’s GHMC corporators, Mr. Goud stated that district-level reviews would soon be conducted, followed by his visits to the districts for further evaluation. He dismissed claims that the Congress government was demolishing the houses of the poor under the guise of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, adding that the public was well aware of the need for HYDRAA. Addressing the issue of illegal land encroachments, Mr. Goud promised that the names of political leaders who had unlawfully occupied government lands during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime would soon be made public. “We will not spare anyone. MLAs and MLCs who acted as brokers and captured lands under the guise of government policies during the BRS rule will also be revealed,” Mr. Goud said.

He challenged the Opposition to clarify its stance on the government’s clean-up efforts and reaffirmed that the Congress was committed to ensuring justice for all party activists. He added that the party was dedicated to rewarding leaders and party workers who had demonstrated loyalty. “In the coming days, everyone will find a suitable place,” he assured.

