TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar accuses Opposition of misleading public through social media

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has accused the Opposition, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), of using social media to mislead the public and launch a smear campaign against the Revanth Reddy government.

He urged the public not to fall prey to such propaganda and clarified that the State government had not displaced a single poor person from the Musi riverbed. However, he stressed the need to remove all unauthorised structures from the Musi river to prevent the inundation of low-lying areas.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Mr. Goud recalled that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to clean the Musi at any cost. “Both the BRS and BJP had even mentioned the Musi development project in their manifestos before the elections, but they are now making contradictory statements, while Revanth Reddy remains committed to developing the Musi river by removing illegal encroachments,” he said.

He also referred to the historical devastation caused by the 1910 Musi River floods and similar floods in recent times and asked what would happen if such heavy rains hit Hyderabad again. Cleaning the river would benefit not just Hyderabad but also the Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts,” he added.

Criticising the BRS’s handling of Hyderabad’s water bodies, Mr. Goud pointed out that out of the city’s 3,500 ponds many have been encroached upon. He blamed the BRS’s real estate interests for the destruction of these natural resources. “Several MLAs and MLCs are behind the encroachments in the tanks and lakes,” he alleged.

Mr. Goud also targeted former Minister K.T. Rama Rao, accusing him of engaging in divisive rhetoric and neglecting Hyderabad’s broader development needs. “Does the development of Hyderabad only revolve around the Janvada farmhouse and KTR’s personal interests?” he asked.

Expressing concern over the trolling of Minister Konda Surekha, Mr. Goud condemned both the BRS and BJP for spreading ‘malicious propaganda’ on social media. He demanded that KTR and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao respond to these attacks. “What respect do BRS leaders have for women when they do not even offer them ministerial posts?” he questioned.