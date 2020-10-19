TPCC asks partymen to create history by winning Dubbak, GHMC polls

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 20:03 IST

Party organises Rajiv Sadbhavan Yatra in City

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked every Congress worker in the State to work with unity and discipline to create history by winning the bye-election to Dubbak Assembly Constituency and forthcoming elections to GHMC.

Speaking during the 30th Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra organised by the party here on Monday, he alleged that the ruling party was resorting to exploitation of people at any given opportunity and it was time people taught a fitting lesson to the ruling party by defeating it both in Dubbak and elections to GHMC and other urban local bodies over the next few months.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore expressed sympathies with people of Hyderabad City suffering caused by floods and assured that the Congress party would extend help to such families in whatever measure it could. Stating that Congress party always believed in communal harmony and social justice, he recollected how former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi would always think about future generations when he was in office, while the focus of the present leadership of the country was only on the elections and electronic voting machines.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that several parties in the country were trying to gain electorally by igniting passions between religions and castes and it was time people taught a lesson to such parties.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisted the party flag near Charminar before the commencement of the yatra. Former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao and Madhu Yaskhi, former minister J. Geetha Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Marri Shashidhar Reddy and M. Kodanda Reddy, AICC secretary Bose Raju, party leader P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Foroz Khan, Sadbhavana Committee chairman G.D. Niranjan and other participated.