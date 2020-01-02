TPCC appoints coordinators for municipal polls

Gearing up for the municipal polls, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has appointed 32 coordinators for 32 districts.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents were asked to conduct party meetings in all district headquarters. The coordinators will have to organise these meetings on January 4 and it was mandatory for them. Mr. Reddy said the elections committee will be responsible for recommendations for issuing B forms for the municipal ward.

Similarly, PCC observers have also been appointed for 10 Corporations and 95 Municipalities and they have to conduct the party cadre meetings in the municipalities concerned on January 5 and 6.

Mr. Reddy said that incharge of all A form and B forms distribution for the municipal elections will be G. Niranjan, PCC spokesperson. He will be available on 98492-00860.