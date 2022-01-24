Toy shops raided by BIS

HYDERABAD

24 January 2022 00:47 IST

A search and seizure raid was conducted by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at Toy Kingdom and Just For U outlets at City Center Mall in Banjara Hills and at Hamleys in PVR Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta for selling toys without Mark, which is a violation of Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. In a statement, the BIS said that materials like plastics, paints and fabric used in toys have more chemical concentration. Infants are fond of licking and chewing the toys which might lead to the possibility of children consuming those chemicals present on toys.

This situation can be avoided if the toys are quantitatively and qualitatively tested. The BIS has developed 10 specific standards, which ensure the safety of children against chemicals and getting hurt. Outlets selling toys must maintain the prescribed standards in view of the children’s safety.

