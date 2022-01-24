Telangana

Toy shops raided by BIS

A search and seizure raid was conducted by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at Toy Kingdom and Just For U outlets at City Center Mall in Banjara Hills and at Hamleys in PVR Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta for selling toys without Mark, which is a violation of Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. In a statement, the BIS said that materials like plastics, paints and fabric used in toys have more chemical concentration. Infants are fond of licking and chewing the toys which might lead to the possibility of children consuming those chemicals present on toys.

This situation can be avoided if the toys are quantitatively and qualitatively tested. The BIS has developed 10 specific standards, which ensure the safety of children against chemicals and getting hurt. Outlets selling toys must maintain the prescribed standards in view of the children’s safety.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 12:47:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/toy-shops-raided-by-bis/article38315837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY