Town planning supervisor caught by ACB 

ADVERTISEMENT
Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday caught a town planning supervisor working at Badangpet municipal corporation office red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 30,000.
According to a release by the ACB, the accused officer Akula Ashok had demanded and accepted the bribe for granting house construction permit to a Saroornagar resident. The bribe was being taken through a private architect Chinni Sai Architects located opposite the municipal office.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The officer and architect A. Srinivas Raju, the ACB said, were being arrested and produced before the court.
ADVERTISEMENT