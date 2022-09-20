Telangana

Town planning supervisor caught by ACB 

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday caught a town planning supervisor working at Badangpet municipal corporation office red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 30,000.

According to a release by the ACB, the accused officer Akula Ashok had demanded and accepted the bribe for granting house construction permit to a Saroornagar resident. The bribe was being taken through a private architect Chinni Sai Architects located opposite the municipal office.

The officer and architect A. Srinivas Raju, the ACB said, were being arrested and produced before the court.


