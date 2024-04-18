Town planning supervisor and water supply worker of Palvancha municipality in ACB net 

April 18, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the town planning supervisor of Palvancha Municipality of Bhadradri Kothagudem district for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

Officials said that the officer, Lakkireddy Venkata Ramani demanded the bribe to split it with Perabattula Prasnna Kumar, a water supply worker. “The bribe was to process Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications for three plots,” said the officials.

Both the supervisor and the water supply worker were arrested and produced before the Additional Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases of Warangal. The case is under investigation.

In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, people are requested to contact the toll free number of ACB - 1064 for taking action as per the law.

