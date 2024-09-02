GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advisory issued to avoid tourist attractions in Mulugu due to heavy rains

Fishers in the Godavari River catchment area have been cautioned to remain alert

Updated - September 02, 2024 02:07 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 01:59 pm IST - MULUGU  

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of water cascading with high velocity at Bogatha waterfall in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

File photo of water cascading with high velocity at Bogatha waterfall in Telangana’s Mulugu district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Considering the ongoing heavy rains in Mulugu of Telangana and neighbouring places, authorities have issued an advisory urging tourists to refrain from visiting key attractions in the area. District Collector T.S. Divakara recommended that tourists avoid popular sites such as Bogatha waterfalls, Laknavaram Lake, Ramappa Lake, and the Sammakka- Saralamma temple until the weather conditions improve. 

The Collector emphasized the need for caution and requested cooperation from both residents and visitors from other districts. He advised against any travel to these locations during this period to ensure safety.  

Temporary ban on fishing

Additionally, fishermen in the Godavari River catchment area have been cautioned to remain alert. With the district experienced continuous rainfall over the past three days, a temporary ban on fishing has been imposed. The advisory also prohibits swimming or engaging in any activities near ponds, streams, and canals due to the forecast of further heavy rains. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.