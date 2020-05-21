Telangana

Tourism sector hopeful of recovery post-lockdown

A lone fisherman casting his net in the pool of water in the lockdown imposed stillness at the dried up Kuntala waterfall in Adilabad district.

A lone fisherman casting his net in the pool of water in the lockdown imposed stillness at the dried up Kuntala waterfall in Adilabad district.   | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

Lot of scope to develop eco-tourism packages in erstwhile Adilabad district

The two-month-old lockdown in the State has not spared tourism from its economically disastrous effect. The effect is more pronounced as this sector has got nothing by way of government help for its revival at this juncture.

Famous for its numerous waterfalls, the former composite Adilabad district was fast evolving as an eco-tourism destination when the process was halted abruptly by the COVID-19 threat in March. Locals involved in development of several waterfalls, the most important being the majestic Kuntala in Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district, foresee a good tourism season post lockdown but wanted authorities to develop some more facets of eco-tourism at the waterfalls as added attractions during the current phase of its closure.

Tourist accommodation

President of Kuntala Eco-Tourism Development Committee (EDC) Saliganti Narsaiah wants the Forest Department to help some of them construct huts in their own private lands on the route to the waterfall from Neredigonda. “Some of us can allocate small pieces of lands for huts to come up where visitors who want to stay overnight can be accommodated,” he suggested.

Putta Somanna, who runs a hotel at the waterfall, wanted a children’s park developed at the place which is part of the Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR). “We also need camping gear to as many visitors come seeking it,” he pointed out.

Field Director of KTR C.P. Vinod Kumar was receptive of the idea revealing the department’s proposal to develop tented accommodation slightly away from the waterfall but restricted to stay during day time only. “We may offer a package to visitors which will include breakfast, lunch and high tea,” he disclosed.

The proposal includes training of some of the local youths in hospitality management, Mr. Vinod Kumar said. “The Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has a training centre and that is where we will send the youths to learn cooking and serving,” he added of the plan in near future.

