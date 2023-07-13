ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy on three-day tour to U.S.

July 13, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

He will be attending United Nationals World Tourism Organisation meeting besides holding talks with the Indian diaspora and prominent outbound tour operators.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy is on his way to United States for a three day tour from July 13 to 15.

He will be attending United Nationals World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) meeting besides holding talks with the Indian diaspora and prominent outbound tour operators. During his visit, the Minister will pay homage to the 9/11 memorial and museum, World Trade Centre, Metropolitan museum and also study the tourism sector there by visiting the Niagara Falls and having discussions with the authorities there, said party sources on July 13.

