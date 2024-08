Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) inaugurated the Telangana Pavilion at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart being held in Queen Sirikit International Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand from August 27 to 29. Five Indian States participated in the event. The Minister held meetings with the officials of Tourism departments of Thailand and India.

