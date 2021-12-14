Tourism, hospitality institute gets ISO certification

National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management (NITHM) Gachibowli, Hyderabad received ISO Certifications — ISO 9001 - 2015 Quality management System for Education Training & Consultancy in Tourism & Hospitality Education; ISO 50001 - 2011 Energy Management System for Implementation of Energy Saving Practices and ISO 14001 - 2015 Environment Management System for Implementation of Greenery and Environmental Promotion Activities. The certificates were received from chief secretary Somesh Kumar to director S. Chinnam Reddy on Tuesday.