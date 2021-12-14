National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management (NITHM) Gachibowli, Hyderabad received ISO Certifications — ISO 9001 - 2015 Quality management System for Education Training & Consultancy in Tourism & Hospitality Education; ISO 50001 - 2011 Energy Management System for Implementation of Energy Saving Practices and ISO 14001 - 2015 Environment Management System for Implementation of Greenery and Environmental Promotion Activities. The certificates were received from chief secretary Somesh Kumar to director S. Chinnam Reddy on Tuesday.
Tourism, hospitality institute gets ISO certification
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
December 14, 2021 20:01 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
December 14, 2021 20:01 IST
