Tourism dept. cracks the whip on firms not fulfilling lease requirements and resumes lands

April 17, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Tourism department has at last cracked the whip on firms that took lands for lease and did not fulfil their commitments for long in violation of lease guidelines.

Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud has announced that the department resumed prime lands around the GHMC limits valued at ₹1,000 crore. As much as 130 acres of land was resumed from a firm that assured setting up a golf course in survey number 12 of Jawaharnagar, but did not fulfil the assurance after taking over land in 2004.

Similarly, 4,600 sq. yd. land adjacent to Yatri Nivas in Secunderabad had been resumed from E-City Giant Screen (India) Pvt. Ltd. The Minister said action was initiated against firms that took lands on lease but did not fulfil mandated requirements like setting up projects on the leased land.

Legal notices were served on these firms and related process for resuming the lands followed since the last one year. Steps had been taken to recover ₹50 crore dues from these firms to the department.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to identify such parcels of lands where firms did not fulfil the conditions stipulated for leasing out government land and resume them. He said the government had accorded top priority to tourism development since the formation of Telangana and efforts were underway to ensure that the State tourism department was recognised as number one in the country in terms of development of amenities as well as maintenance of tourist spots.

Focus was on attracting tourists from abroad to the tourist locations spread across the State. He recalled that the Ramappa temple was recognised as UNESCO heritage site recently and said there were many more such locations of historical prominence in the State. Steps had been initiated to develop facilities for tourists visiting these spots in addition to undertaking promotional programmes at national and international levels for projecting the tourist potential in Telangana.