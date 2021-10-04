Tourism circuit covering Ramappa temple, other key sites planned

HYDERABAD

04 October 2021 19:05 IST

Additional accommodation, water sports, convention centres, theme parks to be developed

The State government is planning to develop a tourism circuit covering important sites such as the Ramappa (Rudreshwara) Temple, which was recently declared a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO.

Accordingly, development of facilities were taken up in Mulugu, Laknavaram, Tadvai, Medaram, Malluru and Bogatha waterfalls to meet the requirements of tourists. Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud said the government was expecting more tourist footfall in the State following the UNESCO tag for Ramappa temple.

It was planned to create more tourist amenities like additional accommodation, water sports, adventure activities, convention centres, theme parks etc. The government was exploring different schemes of the Centre accordingly, he said in a reply to a query during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister, however, replied in the negative when asked about plans that were being formulated for protection of Ramappa temple claiming that it was a protected monument under Archaeological Survey of India. Steps for protection of the monument had been initiated by the ASI Hyderabad Circle officials.

“We are forwarding our plans to the ASI, but they are not cooperative,” he said. He said the State had been witnessing a steady rise in tourist footfall since its formation and steps were accordingly being taken to cater to the increasing needs. To attract more number of domestic and international tourists, the government was planning to showcase Ramappa temple as an attractive tourist destination in the forthcoming roadshows and tourism exhibitions within the country and abroad.

Plans were also under way to develop tourism circuits, one each in the 10 erstwhile districts of the State, to harness tourism potential, and facilities were being created in line with the plans.

629 bridges sanctioned

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the government had taken up works on 629 bridges in different parts of the State at a cost of ₹3,050 crore. These bridges were sanctioned after the formation of the State and works on 372 bridges had been completed so far.

Of the total bridges, 384 were planned under State roads, 50 under Nabard funds, 43 under RDF, 33 under left wing extremist-affected areas and 119 under non-plan works of Roads and Buildings department. The highest of ₹2,312 crore was being spent on bridges on State roads. Works on the remaining 257 bridges was targeted to be completed by June 2022, and they were progressing on a brisk pace.