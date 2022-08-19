Touch people’s feet with slogan ‘Save Democracy’: Congress strategy for Munugode

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress will go to Munugode with the slogan of ‘Save Democracy’ where the leaders would touch the feet of Telangana people to counter the ‘money bags’ of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said that Congress would focus on exposing the ‘corrupt politics’ of the TRS and BJP while accusing them of dumping hundreds of crores into the election brought upon the people for reasons best known to them. Leaders from various political parties are being bought shamelessly by both the ruling parties sounding a death knell to democracy.

He said about one thousand Congress leaders would be on the field touching the feet of more than a lakh of people with the only slogan ‘Save Telangana and Democracy’. “It’s time the people have to gear up the show the TRS that people were not ready to be bought.”

Congress has chosen the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 to launch its “Save Democracy” campaign and Mr. Revanth Reddy himself would participate in Porlugadda tanda while all the senior leaders including Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud apart from the TPCC working presidents have been given the responsibility of a few villages to launch the programme.

Earlier, Mr. Reva nth Reddy released a poster with the theme “Mana Munugode Mana Congress” (Our Munugode Our Congress), which would be pasted on each and every household to send a strong message that it was their party. He appealed to all the cadre to take the poster and logo to every household. The poster carries the pictures of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi while the Telangana leaders’ pictures have been avoided.