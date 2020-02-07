Total voter strength in TS falls shade short of three crore

The number of voters in all the 119 constituencies of Telangana has reached 2.99 lakh, just a shade lower than the 3 crore mark.

The total number of voters in the State has gone up to 2,99,32,943, according to the final list of electors released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. Of these, 1.5 lakh are male and 1.48 lakh are female electors while the third gender voters accounted to 1,590 after completion of the special summary revision of the electoral rolls.

The State election authority said there were 12,369 service voters and the number of newly enrolled voters during the summary revision was 1.44 lakh. The number of voters during the last Lok Sabha elections was 2.95 crore with Hyderabad topping the list with 41.62 lakh voters followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nalgonda districts.

CEO Rajat Kumar said all the non-standard EPIC (electoral photo identity card) numbers had been converted to standard 10-digit alphanumeric numbers for making the EPIC number as unique number of the electors. The electors would be given a new EPIC card in this regard shortly. The election authority had directed the district collectors and district election officers to notify the polling station wise non-standard EPICs that were converted to standard EPICs for the information of the political parties as well as general public, he said.