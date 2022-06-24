Total syllabus for Inter students from this year

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has said that students will have to study 100% syllabus from the academic year 2022-23. Exams will be conducted with 100% syllabus, it said.

The BIE has given concession to 2021-22 students by allowing them to write the exams with 70% of the prescribed syllabus. This was done after classes were not held for a long time due to the pandemic. There is no such situation this year and classes have already begun, the BIE said, adding that the entire syllabus would be covered for those doing their first and second year.

The syllabii of all the subjects will be uploaded on the official website of BIE “www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in”, a press release said.