People stay put in their homes, Karimnagar wears a deserted look

Fearing the spread of COVID-19, people have confined themselves to their homes in various parts of Karimnagar district on Sunday, and made the ‘Janata Curfew’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a success.

All shops, business establishments, hotels, kirana shops in the town remained closed. Milk vendors downed their shutters, and vegetable markets too did not open. Small-time tea shops, tiffin centres remained shut, and pushcart vendors stayed off the roads.

Prepared people

As the government had announced that TSRTC would also participate in the curfew, buses were confined to their respective depots. The bus stations wore a deserted look. Incidentally, people purchased all essential commodities on Saturday itself to avoid confusion and problems on Sunday.

Police forces have been deployed at various locations in the town to dissuade people from coming on to the roads. Even in residential areas police teams were moving around and instructing people to observe the curfew to check the spread of COVID-19 virus. Only emergency cases such as people going to hospitals or for purchase of medicines were allowed to travel.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy went around the town to inspect. Talking to newspersons, he congratulated all sections of the society for participating in the Janata Curfew and making it a grand success.

Politicians at home

Stating that people and traders have participated in the curfew voluntarily to fight COVID-19, he said the State government had announced a 24-hour curfew from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday. “Police forces would continue their duties at their designated locations throughout the 24 hours,” Mr. Reddy said.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders remained in their homes spending time with their families.