Total number of voters in TS at 3.06 crore according to draft voter list

August 21, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

8.31 lakh voters added and 1.82 lakh deleted since final roll published in March, says CEO Vikas Raj

The Hindu Bureau

Participants in a recent voter awareness rally in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The total number of voters in 119 Assembly constituencies of the State stood at 3.06 crore.

Of these, 1.53 crore voters are male and 1.52 crore female while 2,133 voters belong to the third gender. The number is against the 2.99 crore voters in the final rolls published on March 5 this year. There were about 8.31 lakh additions and 1.82 lakh deletions made in the past few months taking the total number to 3.06 crore.

There are 2,742 NRI voters and 15,337 service voters in the electoral roll and the number of young electors in the age group 18-19 is 4.76 lakh. The numbers are reflected in the draft electoral rolls published by the Chief Electoral Officer, on Monday.

The announcement comes months ahead of the Assembly elections due towards the year-end. The election authority had set up 35,356 polling stations across the State where polling would be held as and when elections were held.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said claims and objections on the voters lists could be filed from Monday till September 19. People could file their papers using prescribed Form-6 for enrolment as voters. People whose names had been deleted from the electoral roll wrongfully could file an appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of People Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the election officials concerned or submit Form-6 anytime during the summary revision of electoral roll.

The district electoral officers and the district registration officers had been asked to hold meetings with the representatives of the political parties for giving details to them regarding the forms received and action taken on them. The political parties had been advised to appoint booth-level agents so that the booth-level officers could conduct awareness meetings on a weekly basis.

CONNECT WITH US