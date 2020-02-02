Torchbearer of early Telangana movement and ex-MP Narayana Reddy passes away in Nizamabad

Former MP, senior advocate, and one of the protagonists of the separate Telangana movement in 1969, M. Narayana Reddy passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital here on Sunday.

Minister for Endowments, Law and Forest A. Indrakaran Reddy, who happens to be his close relative, and former Assembly Speaker K. R. Suresh Reddy were his bedside when Mr. Narayana Reddy breathed his last in the morning around 11.30.

Born in September 10, 1931 at Sunket village in Morthad mandal, the veteran lawyer was a freedom fighter, educationist, doyen of women’s education in north Telangana. He established the first Women's College in 22 acres in the heart of the town here in 1965. The college subsequently grew in size and numbers producing many academics, researchers, and bureaucrats who had achieved good positions. He also set up a high school to provide good education to the poor and middle class students.

Many lawyers who worked under him as juniors became successful in their careers. Mr. Narayana Reddy served as an MP in 1969 and MLA from Bodhan.

First to raise separate Telangana in Lok Sabha

As an MP he raised the issue of a separate Telangana for the first time in Lok Sabha. He had the rare distinction of speaking on the issue for 80 minutes and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was in the House listened to his speech laced with satires and jibes with a rapt attention.

Survived by wife Padmavathi, son Arun Reddy and three daughters, Mr. Narayana Reddy lived as a Gandhiyan throughout his life. He liberally donated in kind and cash to several schools and educational institutions.

Reception turns into condolence meeting

On Sunday, he was to attend a civic reception arranged by his admirers, disciples and managements of the educational institutions which he had floated. Ironically, when everyone was waiting for his arrival, news came in of his passing away. And, what was meant to be a felicitation ceremony turnned into a condolence meeting.

Messrs. Indrakaran Reddy, Suresh Reddy, ZP Chairman D. Vithal Rao, former Minister S. Santhosh Reddy, Vijay Educational Institutions founder G. Amruthalatha, and several others paid homage to Mr. Narayana Reddy.