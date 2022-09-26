Top three winners of Microsoft hackathon from Hyderabad announced

Image for representational purpose only. File

Microsoft on Sunday announced the top three winners of the Hyderabad leg of its Future Ready Applications Hackathon which witnessed a participation of over 250.

The 8-hour event was open to all Microsoft customers and developers in India and saw participants building apps on cloud-native architectures leveraging Microsoft Azure.

With the DevFocus with Azure solution, the winning team comprised Aravind Palisetty, Srikanth Mudili and Vasanth Korada. The first runner-up team included Srinu, Irfan Ali Zaidi, Ravitej Nerella, and Chaitanya Venkata Manikanta Chintalapati and the second runner-up was Rishi B.

A cash prize of ₹ 50,000, ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 20,000 was awarded to the winners and runners up.

The winning teams were shortlisted based on their innovative idea and their presentations. Apart from the prizes, the participants were given $ 200 Azure credit coupons and participation certificates.

“The Future Ready Applications hackathon was organised to bring India’s brightest technical minds together to collaborate, connect and innovate. Congratulations to all the hackathon winners. We are very excited to see the innovative thinking and the potential of scale of some of these applications that will enable businesses in India to solve for challenges, innovate and grow on cloud,” Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, was quoted as saying.