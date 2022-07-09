Top Telangana news developments todayHyderabad July 09, 2022 09:39 IST
Key news developments from Telangana on July 9, 2022
Here are the top news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has planned to address meetings of farmers at the national level from next month to sensitise them about pro-farmer steps taken by Telangana government like investment support for agriculture and ₹5 lakh life insurance for farmers. This was discussed by him at a meeting with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait
- Village revenue officers have decided to boycott revenue meetings of the government
- Children going to schools outside their habitations will be provided transport allowance of ₹600 per month
- Government has withdrawn ₹20,000 transport allowance for Mandal Panchayat Officer and salaries for computer operators in gram panchayats. They willl now have to be borne by respective gram panchayats
- A meeting of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Food and PDS Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday has aroused hopes of Centre resuming purchase of custom milled rice from the State after a gap of one month. About 90 lakh tonnes of rice is lying idle at rice mills after the Centre stopped purchase of custom milled rice because the State government failed to implement Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
Related Topics
Read more...