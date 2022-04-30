Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 30, 2022

There are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Power demand in State has dropped from 277 million units a day on April 1 to 205 MU on Friday as power requirement for agriculture has slowed down due to harvesting in the rabi

2. About 600 out of 900 major rice mills have diversified into production of fortified boiled rice after the Centre expressed its willingness to lift 2.60 lakh tonnes of this variety of rice. There are in all 2,300 major and minor rice mills in the State The minor mills are confined to milling raw rice

3. The early bird offer of five per cent rebate in property tax payment before April end in 2022-23 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has earned the municipal body taxes to the tune of ₹617 crore. Last year, the GHMC earned only Rs. 541 crore from the offer

4. The BJP has threatened to come out with the film Razakar Files​’ by including characters representing KCR and KTR, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said during his padayatra.

5. Outsourcing employees of medical and health department will get a 30 per cent weightage in the ongoing recruitment by government

