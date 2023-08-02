August 02, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

A curtain raiser on the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature, which commences on Thursday (August 3). The Session is likely to be a stormy one with the Opposition planning to corner the Government on tardy relief operation in the flood-ravaged districts. The high-level inter-ministerial team of officials led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor Kunal Satyarthi will visit Moranchapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district and Kondai in Mulugu district on Wednesday (August 2) to assess the damages caused by flooding. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit the flood-affected colonies and Bhadrakali tank bund in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Wednesday. The Governor will visit the colonies which were inundated due to the havoc caused by torrential rains, and interact with the families whose houses were damaged, according to a press communique issued by the Raj Bhavan. Suspended BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao and a few others will be joining the Congress party in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge today in New Delhi. Cases of conjunctivitis are on the rise in the city and in the districts where many educational institutions are reporting outbreaks. Upset over inaction by civic body and dug up roads, citizens of locality in Nizampet begin laying their own road. A consumer court in Hyderabad slaps ₹50,000 fine on a bakery for delivering a cake that had egg when the customer ordered one without egg. Social Democratic Forum releases a health manifesto for Telangana demanding a doubling of expenditure on health from the current 4% to 8%. U.S. BPO firm VXI Global Solutions will open it’s first India centre of excellence in Hyderabad. Commercial refrigeration appliances manufacturer Rockwell is launching what it claims to be India’s first Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry Cold Chain Experience Centre.

