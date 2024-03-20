March 20, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan will take oath as the in-charge Governor of Telangana today at Raj Bhavan. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe will administer the oath of office to the Governor. Congress party’s Central Election Committee cleared five of the pending 13 names late last night. An official announcement is likely today. The rest of the names are to be discussed and finalised at another meeting in a day or two. BJP suffered a setback in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency as it senior leader Sriganesh defected to the Congress party. Sriganesh was the official party candidate in the last Assembly elections and came second. The sitting BRS Lasya Nandita died in a road accident last month leading to a bye-election. A team of National Dam Safety Authority experts will begin their three-day inspection of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The delegation will hold wide-ranging consultations with the engineers and project staff of Medigadda and Annaram barrages, which suffered partial damage.

Read more news from Telangana here.

