March 06, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

A team from the National Dam Safety Authority to begin its tour of inspection of the Medigadda and Sundilla Barrages of Kaleshwaram LI project. The team will hold a review meeting with top irrigation department officials. Chief Minister and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy to launch party’s election campaign for Lok Sabha elections today from Mahabubnagar. The Central Election Committee of the Congress party will meet tomorrow in New Delhi to finalise the candidates for LS polls. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will interact with the farmers across the State through video conference as part of Rythu Nestham programme today. BRS has given a call to the cadres to stage demonstration in front all civic bodies against the Government’s decision to collect huge penalities under the LRS.

