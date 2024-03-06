- A team from the National Dam Safety Authority to begin its tour of inspection of the Medigadda and Sundilla Barrages of Kaleshwaram LI project. The team will hold a review meeting with top irrigation department officials.
- Chief Minister and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy to launch party’s election campaign for Lok Sabha elections today from Mahabubnagar.
- The Central Election Committee of the Congress party will meet tomorrow in New Delhi to finalise the candidates for LS polls.
- Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will interact with the farmers across the State through video conference as part of Rythu Nestham programme today.
- BRS has given a call to the cadres to stage demonstration in front all civic bodies against the Government’s decision to collect huge penalities under the LRS.
