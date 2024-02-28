  1. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct the Intermediate Public (theory) examinations for first and second-year students from today. About 9,80,978 students appeared for first and second year Intermediate examinations.
  2. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to review the functioning of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
  3. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend the valedictory of the two-day 21st edition of BioAsia.
  4. BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will visit Peddur in Sircilla mandal and interact with 11 Gulf migrants, who were released from prison after 18 years.