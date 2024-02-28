- Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct the Intermediate Public (theory) examinations for first and second-year students from today. About 9,80,978 students appeared for first and second year Intermediate examinations.
- Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to review the functioning of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
- Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend the valedictory of the two-day 21st edition of BioAsia.
- BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will visit Peddur in Sircilla mandal and interact with 11 Gulf migrants, who were released from prison after 18 years.
