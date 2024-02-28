Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on February 28, 2024
February 28, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST
Representational image of Intermediate Students in Sangareddy
| Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF
-
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct the Intermediate Public (theory) examinations for first and second-year students from today. About 9,80,978 students appeared for first and second year Intermediate examinations.
-
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to review the functioning of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
-
Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend the valedictory of the two-day 21st edition of BioAsia.
-
BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will visit Peddur in Sircilla mandal and interact with 11 Gulf migrants, who were released from prison after 18 years.
COMMents
SHARE