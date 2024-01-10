January 10, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Telangana Government has decided to scrap all the market committees constituted by the previous BRS Government. In its place, new committees would be formed shortly, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said. The government is contemplating constituting village-wise committees called Indiramma Grama Committees for coordination between the party and the Government and implementation of the ongoing schemes. Congress will commence its review meeting of all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the polls. CM and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy concluded his two-day meetings with the Ministers, MLAs and key leaders to review the party’s performance in the recent Assembly elections. Today is the last day for payment of pending challans for traffic rule violations across the State. The government has announced massive discounts for the violators to pay up the penalty. Penalty to the tune of ₹70 crore was collected through the challans.

