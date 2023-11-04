ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

November 04, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Here are the top developments from Telangana on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Hyderabad Bureau

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan. File photo: Handout

1. BJP’s top leaders in Telangana are refusing to fight elections fearing defeat. Despite the Central Election Committee’s decision that all the sitting MP’s, MLA’s and office bearers should enter the fray, the seniors are not following the direction.

2. BJP is likely to allot around nine to 11 seats to the actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party nothwithstanding strong opposition from the local leaders. Some of the constituencies are in Twin Cities, where the BJP had performed very well in the GHMC polls.

3. A delegation of the BJP leaders led by Etela Rajender will be visiting Medigadda barrage, which developed leaks in the piers. The National Dam Safety Authority has blamed the Government for the faulty design and construction.

4. Senior Congress leader and former MP G. Vivek, who quit the BJP to join the Congress is likely to be given the Chennur SC reserved seat. Former MLA Nallala Odelu from Chennur has backed Dr. Vivek’s candidature.

