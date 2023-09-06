September 06, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be reviewing the progress of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme, which secured the environmental clearance last month. GHMC and DRF teams are on alert following high alert sounded by IMD forecasting heavy rains today also. Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will interact with media on the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal. There is a spurt in cases of viral fevers. The number of dengue and chikanguniya cases being reported has also gone up. Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the special camp for registration of differently abled persons to get free battery-run tricycles. Telangana State Waqf Board meeting scheduled to be held today has been postponed.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT