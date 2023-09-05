September 05, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

Heavy rain lashes most parts of Hyderabad from early morning leading to flooding and disruption of traffic flow. GHMC asks people not to step out of homes Two gates of Osmansagar and Himayathsagar on Hyderabad’s outskirts were lifted to release flood water into Musi. The Twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayathsagar are receiving heavy inflows follows rains in its catchment area in Vikarabad. Government has declared holiday for the all educational institutions in the Twin Cities and neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri district as heavy rains continues. An emergency meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee will be held this evening to review arrangements for the CWC meeting in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17.

