Top Telangana news developments today

August 30, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The exercise to shortlist three names from each of the 119 Assembly Constituencies for the forthcoming elections by the Pradesh Congress Committee has drawn criticism from the leaders, who have objected to incomplete details of the aspirants. BC leaders have demanded their share of seats while there is stiff opposition to some seniors seeking multiple seats for their kith and kin. The PEC will meet again from September 4 to 6.

2. Minister for Mines and Geology Patnam Mahender Reddy, who was inducted into the State Cabinet last week, will assume office today in the new Secretariat.

3. Dr. Chennamneni Vikas Rao, son of former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and former Minister C. Krishna Yadav will join the BJP in the presence of state unit chief G. Kishan Reddy and others today.

4. Big demand for the ₹100 commemorative coin of actor and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao at the Saifabad Mint Sale Counter. The counter began the sale of coins on Tuesday.

5. Report on deportation of students from the U.S. and how individuals and organisations are misusing the system with students falling for the trap. Earlier, cables from the U.S. showed that the majority of fake documents fabricating educational and employment qualifications came from Hyderabad. When 150 companies in Hyderabad were investigated, 77% of them “turned out to be fraudulent or highly suspect.”

6. Palle Cheruvu that was the key to the massive flooding in 2020 in the southern part of the city has been encroached and filled up over the past few years. New plots and homes have cropped up on the periphery of the lake shrinking it.

7. There is likely to be stiff competition for the 6,612 teacher posts that the government recently notified after a long time. There are about 3.5 lakh candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test in Telangana. Coaching institutes have seen a sharp rise in footfall after the notification was issued two days ago.